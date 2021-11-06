Bhai Dooj: Navya Naveli Nanda gets a sweet kiss from Agastya Nanda in a priceless childhood pic

Just two days after Diwali, Bhai Dooj is celebrated in India and it is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. In Bollywood too, our celebs celebrate it and speaking of this, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is marking the celebration with a cute childhood photo of her and brother Agastya Nanda. Navya and Agastya share a great bond and often, the former cheers for the latter on her social media handle by sharing photos with him.

On Saturday, Navya took to social media to drop a priceless photo with her brother Agastya on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The adorable childhood photo captures Navya and Agastya in a cute moment. Agastya is seen putting his arm around Navya and planting a kiss on her cheek. However, seeing Navya's expression, it appeared as if she was being irked by Agastya's shenanigans. The priceless childhood photo sums up the sibling bond. Sharing the photo, Navya wrote, "Bhai Dooj."

Just yesterday, photos of Bachchan's intimate Diwali celebrations went viral on social media and it featured everyone including Agastya and Navya. Both the star kids had donned their best ethnic wear for the Diwali celebration with the Bachchan family. Navya had shared a glimpse of her pink lehenga on her Instagram handle yesterday. Fans loved her traditional look and showered her with compliments in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Navya is currently running Project Naveli and is prepping to follow in the footsteps of her father Nikhil Nanda. Agastya, on the other hand, will reportedly be making his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's project with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

