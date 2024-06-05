Bhaiyya Ji's Zoya Hussain admits rejecting 'eye candy' roles; reveals being 'dropped' from projects due to THIS reason

Bollywood has had several male-oriented films over the years. We have grown up watching such movies where female actors are not given meaty roles and are treated as eye candy to male actors. While many actresses choose to pick such roles out of choice, a few of them look for a character that has a certain depth to it.

Actress Zoya Hussain is one of them. Zoya, who started her career with Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz in 2017, recently talked about her Bollywood journey.

Zoya Hussain won't do 'eye candy' roles

In the latest interview with Indian Express, Zoya Hussain was asked about the kind of roles that she would say no to. The actress, who was recently seen in the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhaiyaa Ji, shared that she has no interest in picking roles that are nothing but eye candy in films.

Rejecting such roles, Zoya said, "Yes, for example, if there is a huge commercial movie with three-four actresses just dancing around in their outfits, if there is nothing much to do in the character apart from being the eye candy to the male actors, I don’t think I would do that."

Zoya said that she is currently looking to be seen as a 'credible' actor and hopes that she doesn't fit into the narrative of 'Oh she won't do commercial films, she will only do small films'.

"But I have not been stereotyped, because I don’t think I have been out there much," she added.

Zoya reveals being dropped out of projects

Zoya Hussain, who admits to having a 'zero Instagram game' further opened up about losing out on projects due to being less popular on social media.

The actress shared that she has been dropped from projects "for either having less followers or not being well known." She added, "That is definitely something that I have faced."

Zoya Hussain's work front

Zoya Hussain played the role of a mute girl in her debut film, Mukkabaaz. She also appeared in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan in 2019, in which she was cast as a widow. Apart from films, Zoya has worked in web series like Grahan and Big Girls Don't Cry.

