Bhakshak Twitter Review: Netizens praise Bhumi Pednekar’s movie as ‘great work of cinema’

Today marked the digital premiere of Bhakshak, unveiling an intense narrative led by Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh, a courageous journalist. The storyline follows Vaishali's quest to expose a heinous crime concealed within a girls' shelter home in Munawwarpur. Accompanied by actor Sanjay Mishra, who aids her in the pursuit of justice, the duo faces a challenging and emotionally charged journey. Sai Tamhankar takes on the role of a dedicated police officer, contributing to the multifaceted narrative. Adding to the complexity, Aditya Srivastava portrays the antagonist, injecting tension and intrigue into the gripping plot.

Bhakshak promises a riveting exploration of truth, justice, and the relentless pursuit of uncovering hidden crimes, making its digital debut on a platform that brings the compelling tale to a wider audience.

Netizens review Bhumi’s Bhakshak

As Bhakshak premiered on Netflix, netizens took to X (Twitter) to share their reviews. Audiences unanimously praised the gripping storyline and the essence infused throughout the narrative.

Delve into the reasons why this captivating tale is a must-watch by exploring these tweets:

"Bhakshak for me personally is one of the best films of 2024 because it is profound, moving and compelling. @bhumipednekar is great along with the entire cast and crew. I congratulate @justpulkit, @RedChilliesEnt and @NetflixIndia for this wonderful film my overall rating is 8/10,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “This story needs to be told and heard, and Vaishali Singh is doing her part #Bhakshak a film inspired by true events, now streaming only on Netflix!”

A netizen praised, “#bhakshak what a great work of cinema @bhumipednekar if banners like @RedChilliesEnt support this kind of cinema it can ignite a revolution, a mirror to societ, thank you for these eye opener.”

One tweet stated, “#Bhakshak is now streaming on Netflix. A harrowing tale of sex abuse at a shelter home for orphan girls in Munnawarpur. Shows how effective journalism and being vocal goes a long way in creating a larger overall impact. Viewers discretion advised.”

A person expressed, “#Bhakshak on Netflix is a well-acted & important story, but the ending feels rushed & undermines the impact. Still worth watching for Bhumi Pednekar's performance & the social commentary.”

One individual shared, “Must watch monologue from #bhakshak.Movie inspired fro Muzaffarpur' shelter case 14january 2020.what a great work of cinema @bhumipednekar if banners like @RedChilliesEnt support this kind of cinema it can ignite a revolution, a mirror to society, thank you for these eye opener.”

About Bhakshak

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar, and Aditya Srivastava, Bhakshak is helmed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma for Red Chillies Entertainment. Drawing inspiration from real events, the film premiered on Netflix on February 9, 2024.

