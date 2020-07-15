Bharat, Zero or Thugs of Hindostan: Which Katrina Kaif movie disappointed you the most? COMMENT

In the last five-six years, most of Katrina Kaif’s movies have been getting a lot of negative reviews and have been struggling to leave a mark among the audience. Which of her movies did leave you disappointed? Discuss below.

is one of the most talked about actress in Bollywood and has always been one of the stars with a lot of potential. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2003, has been ruling the industry for over 15 years now and she has successfully carved a niche for herself. Be it her stunning looks, impeccable acting prowess and of course the mind blowing fashion statements, everything about Katrina has garnered her a massive fan following.

In her career so far, Katrina has been a part of several box office hits which include Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Naamstey London, Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ek Tha Tiger and many more. Undoubtedly, these movies have helped her secure a place in the list of Bollywood’s A-lister actress. However, despite giving some amazing movies at the box office, Katrina has not witnessed a good run at the box office in the last 5-6 years. In fact, apart from Tiger Zinda Hai, almost all his movies opened to negative reviews from both the audience and critics. In fact, her last three movies Thugs of Hindostan, Zero and Bharat have also failed to leave a mark on the audience and didn’t give any contribution to elevating her filmography.

Her last movie was 2019 release Bharat opposite , which despite entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club, couldn’t win the hearts. Meanwhile, it is reported that Katrina will now be seen in a superhero film which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

So while Katrina gears up for her next movie, tell us which of her movies in the recent times has disappointed you the most? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×