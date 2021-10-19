Bharti Singh motivated Diljit Dosanjh for THIS; Actor calls her & Kapil Sharma 'Pride of Punjab'

Diljit Dosanjh is currently basking in the success of his released movie Honsla Rakh. Not only has this film won the hearts of fans but has also performed well at the box office. Critics and fans have praised Diljit’s acting in the film. Well, the star recently went live on his Instagram to interact with his fans. Comedian Bharti Singh tried to join the live session and both of them interacted. It was during this interaction that the Punjabi actor called Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma ‘Pride of Punjab’.

When Bharti Singh was added to the live session she informed Diljit Dosanjh that the comedian is headed to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show. Diljit then called Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh ‘pride of Punjab’. He also recalled Bharti Singh’s performance that made him a fan. “She is my favourite. I had seen her perform at Amritsar. That was the first time when I saw her perform live. This was when I was just a singer and not an actor. People were so happy to see her. That was the first time when I felt I should also try hands on acting,” he said.

Talking about the performance of the film at the box office, Honsla Rakh has managed to earn a total collection of Rs 17.5 crore during its opening weekend. During the live, Diljit informed that Honsla Rakh is among the top ten movies in North America. He added that the film has secured 7th place in the North American box office.

