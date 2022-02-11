Bhavana Pandey is all hearts for daughter Ananya Panday’s performance in Gehraiyaan: Perfect Friday Night

After a long wait, Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan got released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and the movie has everything as it was promised. It portrayed love, trust, relationship, betrayal. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. Ever since its trailer had dropped, it had created a buzz around the town for portraying modern-day romance. Even, the songs of the film have garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans. As soon as the movie got released, Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey hopped to binge-watch it. She could not help but showered her love for the movie on social media.

Bhavana took to Instagram to share her views on Gehraiyaan and she was all heart for her daughter’s performance in the film. She shared a still from the movie featuring Ananya in the story section of Instagram with a red heart emoticon and wrote “#perfectfridaynight @ananyapanday #gehraiyaanonprime.” The movie has already taken over the Internet as fans have flooded Twitter with positive and sweet reviews. Deepika Padukone became the talking point due to her portrayal of Alisha’s character and fans called Shakun Batra’s creation a ‘magic’.

See Bhavana Pandey’s post here:

Gehraiyaan also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. The complex relationship drama is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

