Bhavana Pandey says Ananya Panday is 'extremely sensitive and very empathic': She is an open book

Bhavana Pandey is the wife of the Bollywood actor, Chunky Panday and she became a popular name after the release of the first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives which premiered on Netflix and also starred Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively. She is all set to make her debut on Karan Johar's most-talked about and most-loved celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan this season.

Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan will be accompanying Bhavana on Koffee With Karan S7. Now, ahead of the show's premiere, Disney+ Hotstar dropped a reel featuring Bhavana titled ‘All about girls’ in which she spilled the beans about her daughter-actress Ananya Panday and her two BFFs Gauri and Maheep. The star wife called Ananya ‘an open book,' she added: “I think they can tell me a few things about her. But I would like to say one thing, Ananya is extremely sensitive and very empathic.”