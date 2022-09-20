Bhavana Pandey says Ananya Panday is 'extremely sensitive and very empathic': She is an open book
Bhavana Pandey will be gracing Koffee With Karan S7 with Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor.
Bhavana Pandey is the wife of the Bollywood actor, Chunky Panday and she became a popular name after the release of the first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives which premiered on Netflix and also starred Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively. She is all set to make her debut on Karan Johar's most-talked about and most-loved celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan this season.
Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan will be accompanying Bhavana on Koffee With Karan S7. Now, ahead of the show's premiere, Disney+ Hotstar dropped a reel featuring Bhavana titled ‘All about girls’ in which she spilled the beans about her daughter-actress Ananya Panday and her two BFFs Gauri and Maheep. The star wife called Ananya ‘an open book,' she added: “I think they can tell me a few things about her. But I would like to say one thing, Ananya is extremely sensitive and very empathic.”
Further, Bhavana said that when Maheep is hungry, people should stay out of her way. Lastly, talking about Gauri, she added: “Don’t invite her anywhere. If you don’t invite her, she turns up, and if you invite her, she’s like ‘Oh god it’s too boring, I don’t want to come’.”
Talking about her KWK debut, Bhavana earlier said: Talking about her Koffee With Karan debut, Bhavana said: "I am simply elated. It's going to be fun for sure. All three of us are very much connected and have been friends forever. Moreover, I am thrilled about the fact that the audience shall get to see a more flamboyant, unfiltered side of me on the show." Meanwhile, Bhavana, Maheep and Gauri's Koffee With Karan 7 episode will premiere on September 22, 2022, on Disney+Hotstar.
Check out the VIDEO: