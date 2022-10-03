Bhavana Pandey says daughter Ananya's link-up rumors don’t bother her: I feel relaxed and content
Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey said that while she used to affected by all the rumours around her daughter, she has become very relaxed and content now.
Bhavana Pandey, who was recently seen in the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, opened up about her daughter and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday’s link-up rumors, saying these things don't bother her anymore. She said while it used to bother her earlier, she has now learned to make peace with it and accept it as a part of her daughter’s acting profession. Bhavana also said that as a mother, she often tells Ananya a lot of things including how to avoid controversies but again it’s just a part of their profession.
As per Hindustan Times, opening about her daughter and husband Chunky Panday’s profession, Bhavana said, “People will have both positive and negative things to say, but I have become very relaxed and content now. Ananya as well as Chunky have decided to put themselves in front of the camera...be out there and get judged. And they are well aware of what comes with being who they are. However, if anything is said about my younger daughter (Rysa), it would definitely affect me because she has not chosen it,” she explains, adding, “I strongly feel that good outweighs everything else. So overall, I feel much more relaxed and content now.”
Revealing how she tells the Liger actress to do the smallest things like combing her hair and wearing ironed clothes, Bhavana added, “But I know Ananya is a very smart and intelligent girl who knows how to handle herself. When she joined the industry, she was 18 or 19 years old, and that’s the age when maximum learning happens. That’s the age when you make most mistakes, you learn, and you grow. She has done all that while being in the public eye. She has literally grown up in front of the camera. Considering all that, I believe she is doing great and as parents, I and Chunky feel proud of her,” she added.
She also opened up about her growth and success over the two seasons of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, she said “Recognition and everything else is fun and makes you feel good, but internally I feel happier than I was.”
Karan Johar produced popular web series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, centers on the lives of four celebrity wives, Seema Kiran Sajdeh (ex-wife to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (the spouse of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (the spouse of Chunky Panday), and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni).
