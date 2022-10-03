Bhavana Pandey says daughter Ananya's link-up rumors don’t bother her: I feel relaxed and content

Bhavana Pandey, who was recently seen in the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, opened up about her daughter and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday’s link-up rumors, saying these things don't bother her anymore. She said while it used to bother her earlier, she has now learned to make peace with it and accept it as a part of her daughter’s acting profession. Bhavana also said that as a mother, she often tells Ananya a lot of things including how to avoid controversies but again it’s just a part of their profession.

As per Hindustan Times, opening about her daughter and husband Chunky Panday’s profession, Bhavana said, “People will have both positive and negative things to say, but I have become very relaxed and content now. Ananya as well as Chunky have decided to put themselves in front of the camera...be out there and get judged. And they are well aware of what comes with being who they are. However, if anything is said about my younger daughter (Rysa), it would definitely affect me because she has not chosen it,” she explains, adding, “I strongly feel that good outweighs everything else. So overall, I feel much more relaxed and content now.”