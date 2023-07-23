Bhavana Pandey shares family pic from Spain vacay amid Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumors

Ananya Panday recently returned from Spain after enjoying her holidays. She was spotted spending time with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The rumored couple was seen attending a concert together in Lisbon. The actress recently shared her photos of her Spain vacation and fans wanted to know where was Aditya in the photos. Amid this, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey shared a bunch of photos of their Spain vacation that showcased family moments.

Bhavana Pandey shares family pics from Spain vacay

A while ago, Bhavana took to her Instagram to share photos of her family from Spain. Her post came a day after Ananya shared a bunch of photos from the same location and left the internet wondering if she was with Aditya Roy Kapur. Sharing the photos, Bhavana wrote, “Missing.”

The photos featured Ananya with Chunky Panday and Rysa. One of the photos shows the family dining together at an eatery. Another photo showed Ananya and her sister Rysa enjoying a swim together. The Liger actress was seen in the same blue swimwear which she had worn in her previous photos from Ibiza.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Bhavana dropped the photos, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Ananya my love." Another commented, "Beautiful family." "Ananya is looking so beautiful," commented a third fan. Another comment read, "Bhavna g looking gorgeous beautiful."

On July 22, Ananya shared a bunch of photos from Ibiza. One of her photos showed her sitting by a pool and holding coconut water. It was followed by another photo of her reflection on a glass wall where a man was also seen in the photo. Fans claimed the man was none other than her rumored beau Aditya himself.

Recently, Ananya and Aditya were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their Lisbon vacation. The rumored couple was seen exiting the airport separately and could not stop blushing.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work fronts

Ananya will be seen in the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2. And, Aditya was last seen in Night Manager Season 2. He is set to feature in Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film Metro In Dino.

ALSO READ: PICS: Ananya Panday looks 'blue baby' as she shares photos from Spain vacation; Suhana Khan REACTS