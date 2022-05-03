Bhavana Pandey shares fun throwback PICS from her Mexico vacation feat Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday

Actress Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey is quite popular on social media. For those unaware, she was the part of Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan. She enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she treats her fans with some unseen, throwback family photos. Speaking of which, on May 02, she shared throwback photo.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has her first Pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

On the other hand, Bhavana Panday will again feature in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari, who are star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively. The reality TV show was aired on Netflix in the year 2020.

