Bhavin Bhanushali says Ajay Devgns doesn't discriminate between big and small artistes

Actor Bhavin Bhanushali, who played Ajay Devgns son in "De De Pyaar De", says the star doesn't discriminate between big and small artistes.
3330 reads Mumbai
Bhavin Bhanushali says Ajay Devgns doesn't discriminate between big and small artistesBhavin Bhanushali says Ajay Devgns doesn't discriminate between big and small artistes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Ajay Devgn is one of my favourite actors. He is a very humble and down-to-earth person. We had a fun time on the set of 'De De Pyaar De'. We would usually play snooker and table tennis together after pack-up. On and off screen we were very close to each other. For me, he is the best person and a really good co-actor because he doesn't discriminate between a big and a small artiste," Bhavin said.

"Since 'De De Pyaar De' was my Bollywood debut, working with Ajay Devgn actually made it even more special. He would also give me tips on how to deliver my scenes better and that was a good learning experience. I want to wish him luck for his movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and I'm sure it's going to do well as he is a really good actor," he added. Bhavin is currently playing Mirza Ali in the Sony SAB show, "Tenali Rama".

ALSO READ Bhavin Bhanushali bags a role in famous show Tenali Rama

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement