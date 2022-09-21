Bhediya duo Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon twin in white as they get spotted in the city; PICS

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to unite for the horror-comedy film Bhediya. The duo have previously worked together in the 2015 film Dilwale which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead. Meanwhile, Bhediya is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Varun and Kriti's Bhediya is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree, is directing the film. The second in the series was Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film.

Just a while ago, the Bhediya duo were spotted outside the Maddock Films office in Mumbai today. In the photos, Kriti is seen donning an all-white outfit as she wore a white crop top and paired them with white sweatpants. Varun, on the other hand, is seen twinning with Kriti as he sported a white round-neck long sleeves T-shirt and matched it with red sweatpants. The duo also posed and smiled for the shutterbugs. Kriti and Varun's Bhediya is scheduled to release on 25 November 2022.