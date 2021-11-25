Bhediya First Look Out: Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan can't stop praising Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan today gave a surprise to his fans as he shared the first look poster of his forthcoming film titled Bhediya. The thriller drama was in the news ever since the lead actors started shooting in Arunachal Pradesh. Kriti Sanon, who is the lead actress of the film, had shared a lot of pictures and videos from the scenic destination. Coming back to the first look, Varun today gave a glimpse of his character in the film and it will surely keep you glued to the screen.

As soon as he shared the look on his Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and many more dropped fire emojis in the comment section. They just can’t stop praising the actor. Huma Qureshi wrote, “Wholf whistle.” Mouni Roy also dropped fire and heart emojis. Today, only Varun’s first look is revealed. Kriti Sanon’s look is yet to be unveiled. Sharing the first official poster, Varun and Kriti captioned it, "#BHEDIYA #bheidyafirstlook In cinemas 25th November 2022."

Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is helmed by Amar Kaushik and was set to release in the first half of 2022. But, it was pushed to November 2022.

Take a look here:

It is worth mentioning here that Bhediya revolves around the theme of ‘Save the forests’. It is part of Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, which also includes Stree and Roohi. The latter had featured Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Ganpath co-starring Tiger Shroff.

