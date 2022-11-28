‘Bhediya has given me so much love’: Fans gather in large numbers in Mumbai as Varun Dhawan promotes the film

Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film Bhediya hit the theatres on November 25 this year. This film is a hit at the box office, evidence of which is the fact that it has earned over Rs 17 crores in just two days. While it can clearly be seen that fans can’t keep calm after watching Varun Dhawan at the theatres after months, here is how the ‘Badlapur’ actor react when he met a few fans in ‘real’ life instead of ‘reel’ life.

On Sunday evening, Varun Dhawan arrived at Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Bandra, Mumbai to see and observe whether his fans liked watching Bhediya at the theatres or not. To his surprise, a large number of fans gathered outside the theatres to congratulate Dhawan and his performance in the film.

In the video, Dhawan can be seen asking “Film acchi lagi aap logon ko? (Did you all like the film?)”. Crazy fans can be seen saying yes and hooting the actor’s name and the howl of Bhediya. Have a look.

Taking to Twitter, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Bhediya has given me so much love. It feels amazing to see so many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers. Congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk”

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film Bhediya is a horror-comedy film that encircles around the concept of a man transforming into a werewolf and the challenges faced by him in his journey ahead.