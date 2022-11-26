Bhediya: Here's how director Amar Kaushik REACTED to Kriti Sanon’s emotional message
Bollywood film Bhediya hit the theatres on Friday and has garnered positive reviews from critics. Knowing this, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon and director Amar Kaushik exchanged sweet messages.
Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya hit the theatres on Friday. Producer by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, this film is about a man who gets transformed into a werewolf and how his life changes afterward. Soon after the movie hit the theatres, several celebrities like Varun Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and more dropped their heartfelt comments on their Instagram stories and appreciated the film.
Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post is filled with love and gratitude for Amar Kaushik
On Friday, Kriti Sanon thanked Amar Kaushik for giving her an opportunity to be a part of the film. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Our main man.. the asli Bhediya! The captain of our ship- @amarkaushik! You are brilliant my friend.. and I’m so glad I could be a part of your world & your vision! And more than anything else, I’m happy I got to know you so closely.. apart from being one of the most hardworking honest people I know, You are a wonderful person with a beautiful heart and that reflects in your films. Never let the fire and passion within you lessen! Had a blast finding Anika with you and watch you create magic.. There are many more amazing stories to tell.. abhi toh shuruaat hai.. bohot khelna hai! Can’t wait to be directed again by you..Till then.. I Wolf You!”
Amar Kaushik responds to Kriti Sanon’s heartfelt note
Responding to Kriti Sanon’s heartfelt message, Bhediya director Amar Kaushik beautifully wrote, “It’s a blessing when someone as talented as you is also a lovely human being… that’s what I felt everyday when I was working with you… of course we will work together soon… can’t wait for you to come up with more questions that challenge me. I wolf you too.”
On the work front, Sanon has a couple of projects in her kitty. Sanon will next be seen in Om Raut's mythological film Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. In February next year, Sanon will also feature alongside Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. Later, she will be seen in the film The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.
