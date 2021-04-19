Bhediya: Kriti Sanon wraps Arunachal Pradesh schedule; Varun Dhawan says ‘Bahut maza aaya aapke saath’

Kriti Sanon, who has collaborated with Varun Dhawan for Bhediya, has wrapped the first schedule of the movie in Arunachal Pradesh.

and Kriti Sanon have been making the headlines ever since they have been roped in for Amar Kaushik’s upcoming horror drama Bhediya. The movie had hit the floors in March this year and the team had flown to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot the first schedule of Bhediya. In fact, Varun and Kriti had been sharing pics and videos of their shooting location in Arunachal Pradesh and it has got the fans intrigued about the movie. And now as per the recent update, Kriti has wrapped the first schedule of the movie.

The update was shared by Varun Dhawan on social media as he posted some pics with the actress from their shooting location. In the pics, Varun looked dapper in denims, a grey t-shirt and a dark blue jacket, on the other hand, Kriti looked stunning in her pink coloured woollen sweater which she had paired with denims. In the caption, Varun expressed his pleasure of working with Kriti and wrote, “Kya lagti hain hai Raaba. Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It’s a sched wrap for Kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both.”

On the other hand, Kriti also penned a sweet note as she completed her schedule. She wrote, “And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we’ve come a long way @varundvn.. Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack. See you guys soon!! And bye bye Ziro!”

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s post:

To note, Bhediya will mark Kriti and Varun’s second collaboration after the 2015 release Dilwale and the fans are eagerly waiting to see their chemistry once again on the silver screen.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to wrap up Bhediya soon; Returns back to Mumbai next week

Share your comment ×