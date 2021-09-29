Bhediya to Liger, 5 upcoming films with animal related titles that will leave you wondering why

Hours after the Maharashtra government announced that theatres in the state will reopen soon, filmmakers and producers lined up to announce a slate of releases. The calendars have been marked until mid 2022 with several big releases like Sooryavanshi, 83 and Laal Singh Chaddha among many others releasing in the span of next few months.

While these announcements have upped the excitement on social media among fans, there are several other big banner projects in the pipeline. Especially in the last 15 months, there have been a few announcements that have made us sit up and take note for a variety of reasons. Be it the cast or simply the film's title, we've been all ears.

So, we've listed down five such titles that left us puzzled due to their animal-related names. Why exactly are creators opting for names such as Liger and Lion? Check out the films below:

Bhediya

and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya is a horror comedy directed by Stree fame Amar Kaushik. While not much details of the film are available, we do know that Varun's character will be turning into a werewolf on full moon nights. The shooting for the same has been wrapped and the film will most likely release in 2021.

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's pan-India film was announced with much pomp. The announcement took social media by storm as Vijay's fans could not help but celebrate the actor's first look. While Vijay will be essaying a boxer in the film, we cannot wait to see why 'Liger - Saala Crossbreed' trumped all the other title options.

Tiger 3

This one's a no brainer. 's OG Tiger released in 2012 and was named after his character. Now, even after 10 years, the Tiger franchise continues. Salman and Katrina were shooting for Tiger 3 in Austria and Turkey. Over the years, the franchise has entertained millions and will continue to do so, irrespective of the title or content.

Lion

Wondering which actor is headlining a film named Lion? Well, it is not set in stone as yet, but 's film with Atlee is reportedly being called Lion. SRK, south star Nayanthara and Atlee were recently shooting in Pune and a photo of a formal permission letter surfaced on social media which hinted at the name 'Lion'. Well, we hope better sense prevails.

Animal

, and Anil Kapoor will be coming together for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film after the successful Kabir Singh. Makers of the film titled Animal already dropped its first teaser and it will definitely leave you asking why is the title what it is. While Ranbir's creepy voice and a suspenseful background music plays out in the teaser, we might get a better idea when the trailer drops.

We sincerely hope these films are not as weird as their titles! Fingers crossed!