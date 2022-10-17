Bhediya New Poster: Varun Dhawan looks ready to attack, Kriti Sanon and others looks terrified

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon ever since their upcoming movie Bhediya has been announced. The trailer of the film was released recently and since then fans cannot stop talking about the film. Social media has been buzzing about the unique trailer and the never-seen-before avatar of Varun. To increase the excitement levels of the fans the makers released a new poster of the film and we bet it looks quite intriguing. Bhediya new poster

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared the new poster of Bhediya. In the poster, we can see the actor with an intense look right at the center. The actor dressed in a jacket, t-shirt, and jeans look ready to attack. On one side of Varun, we can see Kriti Sanon in a changed avatar with a torch in her hand, and looks terrified. The poster also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. Sharing this poster, Varun wrote, “Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand!” Check out the new poster: