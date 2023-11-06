Bhediya pair Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan reunite at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party; See PIC

Last night, the celebrated fashion icon Manish Malhotra hosted a lavish Diwali celebration, and it turned out to be a star-studded extravaganza. Veer Pahariya, who is rumored to be in a relationship with Janhvi Kapoor, shared an adorable snapshot alongside Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan from the event, accompanied by an endearing caption.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan strike a pose with Veer Pahariya

Manish Malhotra's Diwali extravaganza played host to a star-studded array of celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, just to name a few. Notably, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, who have shared the screen in Bhediya and Dilwale, graced the occasion. Veer Pahariya, the rumored beau of Janhvi Kapoor, also made an appearance and took to his Instagram stories to delight fans with a picture featuring himself alongside the two Bhediyas (wolves), Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan.

Take a look:

Kriti looked stunning in a blue sequin-studded saree with a modern cropped blouse featuring a deep neckline and a halter neck style. She paired this with classic juttis, stud earrings, and a few rings. Her short, elegantly curled hair, along with glossy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, a dewy base, and blue eyeshadow, added a touch of artistic flair to her look.

As for the men, Varun chose a stylish white blazer paired with a black shirt for the party, while Veer embraced a more traditional look.

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Veer Pahariya's exciting lineup

Kriti Sanon's most recent film was Ganapath: A Hero is Born, directed by Vikas Bahl and featuring the dynamic duo of Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles. The movie immerses the audience in a dystopian world set in the year 2070. She's set to star in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, and she also has an untitled comedy film in the works, co-starring with Shahid Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan is set to portray a police officer in his upcoming film, VD18, Co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the movie is presented by filmmaker Atlee and directed by Kalees. Following this, Varun is preparing for a comedy project directed by his father, David Dhawan, with plans to start early next year. Additionally, his Amazon Prime series, Citadel India, created by Raj and DK, is set for a first-quarter 2024 release.

Veer Pahariya is poised to make his debut in the upcoming film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar.

