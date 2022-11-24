Bhediya Screening: Varun Dhawan with Kriti Sanon, Janhvi, Shahid and Rajkummar arrive to watch the film; PICS
The screening event of Bhediya, the Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon film was attended by many B'town stars including Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Shahid Kapoor and others.
Bhediya, the highly anticipated horror comedy that features Varun Dhawan in the titular role, is set to hit the theatres on November 25, Friday. From the official trailer and songs, it is evident that the movie, which features Kriti Sanon as the female lead, is going to be a unique experience for Indian cinema audiences. Ahead of its release, the makers held a grand screening event for the Amar Kaushik directorial in Mumbai, on Thursday night. The screening of Bhediya was attended by many popular B'town celebs.
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Shahid Kapoor and others attend Bhediya screening
Some of the most sought-after stars of Bollywood including Rajkummar Rao, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Vaani Kapoor, Abhimanyu Dassani, and others joined Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and the cast and crew of Bhediya, for the screening. Varun, the leading man looked dapper in a black designer shirt and matching trousers at the event. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, looked chic in a beige co-ord set which she paired with a matching blazer. The actress' family members also present at the screening event of Bhediya.
Check out the pictures from Bhediya screening:
Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a black-beige striped bodycon dress and dewy make-up. Rajkummar Rao opted for a casual white shirt, which he paired with blue denim trousers, a pair of tinted glasses, and a silver necklace. Yami Gautam looked pretty in a black top, which she teamed up with a blue skirt and a black sling bag.
Bhediya: Everything you need to know
The Amar Kaushik directorial depicts the story of a young man named Bhaskar, who gets attacked by a wolf on a magical night and later develops the power to shapeshift. Varun Dhawan appears in the role of Bhaskar, while Kriti Sanon plays the role of Dr. Anika, a veterinary practitioner. Bhediya, features a stellar star cast including Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, Paalin Kabak, Arnob Khan Akib, and others. Shraddha Kapoor is making a special appearance in the film. Sachin-Jigar composed the music. Jishnu Bhattacharjee is the director of photography. Bhediya, which is the third installment of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe after Stree and Roohi, is expected to get a sequel and spin-off.
