Bhediya Screening: Varun Dhawan with Kriti Sanon, Janhvi, Shahid and Rajkummar arrive to watch the film; PICS

Bhediya, the highly anticipated horror comedy that features Varun Dhawan in the titular role, is set to hit the theatres on November 25, Friday. From the official trailer and songs, it is evident that the movie, which features Kriti Sanon as the female lead, is going to be a unique experience for Indian cinema audiences. Ahead of its release, the makers held a grand screening event for the Amar Kaushik directorial in Mumbai, on Thursday night. The screening of Bhediya was attended by many popular B'town celebs. Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Shahid Kapoor and others attend Bhediya screening

Some of the most sought-after stars of Bollywood including Rajkummar Rao, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Vaani Kapoor, Abhimanyu Dassani, and others joined Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and the cast and crew of Bhediya, for the screening. Varun, the leading man looked dapper in a black designer shirt and matching trousers at the event. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, looked chic in a beige co-ord set which she paired with a matching blazer. The actress' family members also present at the screening event of Bhediya. Check out the pictures from Bhediya screening: