Bhediya Song Jungle Mein Kaand: Varun Dhawan gets Kriti Sanon to join him in his scandal and killer moves

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan ever since his movie Bhediya has been announced. Fans are quite excited to watch the star in a never-seen-before avatar. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The songs of the film have already caught everyone’s attention. The last released song Thumkeshwari has gotten everyone on the dance floor and has become a hit. Today a new song Jungle Mein Kaand has been released and it is all about having mad fun in the woods. Jungle Mein Kaand song

Featuring Varun Dhawan and his wolfpack in stellar dancing form; ‘Jungle Mein Kaand’ is all about having mad fun in the woods. The perfect mix of snazzy beats and funky music, the song sees Varun unleash his wild swag with boy gang Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak for company. As leading lady Kriti Sanon also joins the party, Varun, Abhishek and Paalin show off some masala moves. Talking about the song, composer Sachin-Jigar say, “With Jungle main Kaand, we have tried to bring the essence of tribal dance music in a fun way. With Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh bringing in all the desi energy, we can hopefully get the audience dancing to this one too after Thumkeshwari”. ‘Jungle Mein Kaand’ has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, Siddharth Basrur and Sachin-Jigar. It has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The tune’s junglee vibe and super catchy steps make for quite the winning combo... add to that the infectious energy of Varun Dhawan and you get a dance track like no other. Check out the song:

Bhediya Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022. Work front Bhediya is slated to release on November 25. Next, Varun will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and The Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

ALSO READ: ‘Bhai bane Bhediya’ says Varun Dhawan as Salman Khan transforms into a wolf in this fun video; WATCH