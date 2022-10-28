Bhediya Song Thumkeshwari: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon flaunt thumkas; Don't miss Shraddha Kapoor's appearance

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. The movie is part of Maddock Films’ universe of horror comedies and also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will release in cinemas pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D. This marks Varun and Kriti's second on-screen collaboration together after Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead.

Now, ahead of Bhediya's theatrical release, the makers of the horror-comedy movie have finally unveiled the first song, titled, Thumkeswari. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track is sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur and Ash King. Kriti took to her social media handle and shared the song, she wrote: "The biggest thumka anthem of the year is here! #Thumkeshwari out now. #Bhediya." In Thumkeshwari, Varun and Kriti can be flaunting their thumkas, not just that, Shraddha Kapoor aka Stree also made a special appearance in the song.

About Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's Bhediya

In the film, Varun, who made his debut with Student Of The Year, will be playing the role of Bhaskar, who turns into a werewolf in Arunachal Pradesh and creates mayhem, while Kriti essays the character of Dr. Anika. This marks Varun and Kriti's second on-screen collaboration together after Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's work front

Meanwhile, apart from Bhediya, Varun was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film was released in June of this year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. Next, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor will star in Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor which is scheduled to hit screens on 7 April 2023.

Kriti, on the other hand, will be also seen in the upcoming pan-India film Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 12 January 2023. She also has Ganpath: Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff, which is slated to release on Christmas 2022. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress will also be a part of Shehzada along with Kartik Aaryan, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.