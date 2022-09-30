Bhediya Teaser Twitter Review: Netizens call Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘blockbuster’

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have left all their fans stunned after the teaser of their upcoming movie Bhediya was released today. The teaser has gotten everyone quite excited and stunned by what they saw. Today, the makers announced the trailer release date along with the teaser. Varun shared the teaser on his Instagram handle. He also mentioned that the trailer will be releasing on 19th October and the film is slated to release on 25th November. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and also features Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal in the pivotal role. Scroll down to read what netizens have to say about the teaser. Netizens hail Bhediya’s teaser

One of the fans wrote, “#BhediyaTrailer : Bhai log jhoot nahi bolunga maine aaj tak Kai filme dekhi...but aisa cheej aaj tak nahi dekha.” Second fan wrote, “Yeh kuch bawaal cheez honi wali hai. Agar biswas nahi hai toh go and watch it.#VarunDhawan #KritiSanon.” A third fan wrote, “#Bhediya 's fire VFX is better than Brahmastra's fire VFX #BhediyaTrailer #BhediyaTeaser.” Another fan wrote, “The message from the film looks promising for sure now that is called some "real based films" and story on protecting our INDIAN FORESTS. I'm sure people gonna relate with the purpose of film. *proud fan*.” “The teaser actually gave me chills. From the Vfx to the Bgm and the Concept everything is just perfect. I am all up for the trailer now like BRING IT ON.” Check out the tweets: