Bhediya Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan reveals how he prepared for comedy scenes in the film

Varun on comedy scenes: The actor said, “I would laugh like crazy when shooting for comedy scenes. Abhishek and I are like huge Akshay Kumar fans. So before doing any scene, we would enact that scene like how Akshay sir would. When you speak of comedy, Akshay sir's name is synonymous with comedy. We kept doing this on the set and I think, Kriti back then was shooting for Bachchhan Paandey. Also did the scenes the like how Amitabh Bachchan sir would in old days.”

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya 's trailer has released today. The film was in the news after the makers released its teaser. The gripping scenes have increased the excitement among the fans. Well, the horror-comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik. It is written by Niren Bhatt and produced by Stree and Roohi producer Dinesh Vijan. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. At the trailer launch, Varun revealed how he prepared for the comedy scenes in the film.

Bhediya Trailer:

The trailer shows Varun turning into a wolf and telling Kriti about the changes in his body. Varun's plays Bhaskar. In the clip, he is also seen getting angry at his friends as his inner wolf gets the better of him. His friends discuss how Varun is transforming into an 'ichchadhari bhediya. As the trailer continues, Varun, Kriti Sanon and his friends try to find a cure for him. The video ends with the song Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai. Apart from Varun and Kriti, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film has been extensively shot in Arunachal Pradesh. Talking about the comedy in the film, director Amar Kaushik said, “I have got comedy within me. I find humour in tough situations too. I have not made this seeing any Hollywood film. We wanted to make a film that is of international standard.”

Upcoming films:

After Bhediya, Varun will be also seen in a social drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in Ekkis and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki. He is also doing the Russo Brothers' web series Citadel for Amazon Prime with Raj and DK as the director. Kriti will be seen in the upcoming pan-India film Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. She also has Ganpath: Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: Bhediya Trailer Out: Watch Varun Dhawan turn into a wolf as Kriti Sanon tries to help him