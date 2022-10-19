Bhediya trailer launch: Varun Dhawan shares how he felt the night before SOTY released as he clocks 10 years

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to take the audience on a ride with his upcoming film, Bhediya. He has reunited with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon . The dynamic duo was seen unveiling the much-awaited trailer at a grand launch event in Mumbai along with director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan. The event was also graced by their co-actors, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, who play key roles in the film. During the trailer launch event, the cast was seen interacting with the media. Varun, who has completed 10 years in the industry today, was seen taking a walk down memory lane.

Varun started off his acting journey with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. It also marked Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's debut. Since then, the trio has been ruling the industry like no one. Speaking of Varun, he has managed to impress cinema lovers with his solid performances over the year. Today, as he completed 10 years in the industry, he shared how did he feel the night before the release of his first film. VD revealed that he didn't sleep as he was quite nervous. The actor said, "I didn't sleep that night. My father (David Dhawan) woke up before anyone else. I did a little prayer in the temple with my mom. My mom used to tell me so many things. There were a lot of butterflies in my stomach. I don't think too much has changed since then, as I am nervous even now."

Karan Johar's special post

On the special occasion, Karan Johar penned a heartwarming note for Varun, Sidharth and Alia. He shared throwback pictures with all of them and said that he is proud of their cinema journey. Sharing on his Instagram handle, KJo wrote in a quirky way, "Down the years with my students of every year! So proud of their cinema journey! It’s no Raaz(I) that they have mastered the ABCD of their craft and emerged as Shershaahs of goodness and talent! Love you! #10yearsofsoty."

