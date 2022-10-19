Bhediya Trailer Out: Watch Varun Dhawan turn into a wolf as Kriti Sanon tries to help him

Ever since Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer to release. The makers have been taking the excitement levels a notch higher by releasing the character posters of Varun and Kriti Sanon and today as promised, the trailer of India’s first creature comedy is out and we bet you must not have witnessed anything like this before. The film along with Varun also stars Kriti Sanon , Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

In the promo, we can see Varun Dhawan’s character being bitten by a wolf after which his life turns upside down. His friends bring him to Kriti Sanon who is a doctor but it does not help. Varun can then be seen acting like a wolf, eating like a wolf and in fact, he turns into one every night. Indeed, this is a never-seen-before avatar of the actor. Sharing this trailer, Varun wrote, “इस कहानी का नाम है #Bhediya! Presenting the official trailer of India’s first creature-comedy, Bhediya! In cinemas on 25th Nov in 2D & 3D.”

Varun Dhawan’s work front

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Ekkis and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki. He is also doing the Russo Brothers' global series, Citadel for Amazon Prime with Raj and DK as the director.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The trailer of the film has created a lot of hype and also got a lot of criticism. But fans are loving Kriti’s look in the film.

ALSO READ: Bhediya New Poster: Varun Dhawan looks ready to attack, Kriti Sanon and others looks terrified