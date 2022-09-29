Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer's trailer release date to be announced on September 30

Finally, after a long wait, the makers of Bhediya have announced that they will be revealing the trailer date. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer has been the talk of the town for some days. The actors also keep sharing videos and pictures, adding more fuel to the excitement. The poster of the horror comedy was released long back and soon, the trailer will also be out. The film is slated to release on November 25, 2022.

Maddock Films took to their Instagram handle and wrote, “Ready. Set. Howl! #Bhediya trailer date announcement video out tomorrow at 11 AM.” Varun had shared the official poster on his handle and wrote, "#BHEDIYA #bheidyafirstlook In cinemas 25th November 2022.” To note, Pinkvilla had reported that the film revolves around the theme of ‘Save the forests’. However, the message has been humorously conveyed in a classic Amar Kaushik style. The film has been shot in Arunachal Pradesh and Mumbai.