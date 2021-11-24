Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's thriller's first look to officially release on 25 November

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 24, 2021 04:00 PM IST  |  64.5K
   
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's thriller's first look to officially release on 25 November
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's thriller's first look to officially release on 25 November.
Advertisement

The horror comedy universe that began with Stree and then saw the release of Roohi will now have another brand new addition. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya's first look is officially set to be out tomorrow i.e 25 November. The actors made the announcement on social media with a brief clip. 

Dropping the video, they wrote, "Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow. The Maddock Films & Jio Studios production will also see Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in tow. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was set to release by April 14, 2022. 

However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that this horror comedy has been delayed by six months and will now release towards the end of 2022.

Take a look at Varun and Kriti's announcement: 

According to the source, the visual effects are taking longer than expected which has compelled the makers to push it further by six months. “It’s a new genre, and the team is looking to create a big screen experience with not just the never seen before visuals, but also some unique sound effects meant for the cinema halls," a source close to the development had revealed earlier. 

Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1 which was widely critiqued. As for Kriti Sanon, the actress was seen in Mimi which released on a streaming platform. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya to now release by 2022 end due to heavy visual effects work

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla

Comments
User Avatar
User Avatar
Anonymous : Yayyyy
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Can't wait can't wait.
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : #Variti collab after 6 yrs. Woohoo
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Looking forward.
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Super excited
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : 123
REPLY 0 10 hours ago