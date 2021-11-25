Bhediya: Varun Dhawan's wolf eyes stand out in first look; Film to hit theatres on 25 November 2022

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya's release date was announced on Thursday. The film is set to release in theatres on 25 November, 2022. Apart from the release date, the actor also introduced his first look from the film. Sharing the first official poster of Bhediya, Varun gave a glimpse of his character and we couldn't take our eyes away from the stunning wolf eyes. 's release date was announced on Thursday. The film is set to release in theatres on 25 November, 2022. Apart from the release date, the actor also introduced his first look from the film. Sharing the first official poster of Bhediya, Varun gave a glimpse of his character and we couldn't take our eyes away from the stunning wolf eyes. Sharing the first official poster, Varun and Kriti captioned it, "#BHEDIYA #bheidyafirstlook In cinemas 25 th November 2022." Alia Bhatt also reacted to the poster and dropped several fire emojis in the comments section. The horror comedy universe that began with Stree and then saw the release of Roohi will now have another brand new addition with Varun and Kriti's Bhediya. Take a look at Bhediya's first look:

Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the Amar Kaushik directorial was set to release in the first half of 2022. However, it was pushed to November 2022 due to heavy VFX work.

Pinkvilla had exclusively brought these details as the horror comedy was delayed by six months and will now release in November 2022. "Bhediya is a high on VFX films with the makers trying to introduce the Indian audience to a completely new and different world. They have shot extensively at real locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the forests around. While the shoot is wrapped up, it’s currently in the post production stage. The visual effects are being done by MPC (Moving Picture Company), who have worked on films like 1917, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Harry Potter, and Justice League among others,” a source close to the development had revealed to Pinkvilla earlier.

