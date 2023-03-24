Bheed actor Rajkummar Rao REACTS to plastic surgery rumours: ‘I just smile’

Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political drama Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and others released in theatres today. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about the rumours that alleged he underwent plastic surgery. Reacting to this, Rajkummar said that he gets a smile on his face every time he hears such rumours.

Rajkummar Rao on plastic surgery rumours

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rajkummar Rao was asked about a comment on Reddit which read, “Has Rajkummar Rao undergone plastic surgery?” The actor denied these rumours, and said, “Nahi bhaiyya, koi plastic surgery nahi hue (no, there was no plastic surgery).” When asked how he reacts to such rumours, Rajkummar Rao said that he just smiles. “Kuch nahi smile aati hai chehre pe. Nice, log baat kar rahe hai (Nothing, I just smile. People are talking).”

Meanwhile, his recent film Bheed is set during the events of the COVID-19 lockdown in India. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur and Kritika Kamra. In an interview with PTI, Rajkummar Rao said that he feels word of mouth is the best way to promote a film today. He said, “Especially for a medium-budget film, if you do not give them a big canvas experience, you have to give them something different. It has to be something engaging for the audiences. Only then you can talk about a film. Right now, I feel the only PR that is left is word of mouth.”

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkummar will also be seen in Sri, based on the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikant Bolla. It also stars Alaya F, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar.

