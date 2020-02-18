'Bheegi bheegi' singer Nakash Aziz talks about a new version of the song

Singer Nakash Aziz has lent his voice to the new version of "Bheegi bheegi raaton mein", which was originally sung by legends Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar for the 1974 film "Ajanabee".

The song has been recreated by Gibson George of Jam8 with additional poetry penned by Shloke Lal. Its video has Nakash with actress .

On what made him go ahead with recreation of this classic track, Nakash told IANS: "Working with all the fresh talent from Jam8 and being associated with Saregama is a lot of fun. So my management and I decided to go ahead and do this." There are quite a few changes in the new version. "The singers and the style of rendition are the first thing you will notice. Plus, there are some additional new lyrics penned by Shloke and differently arranged and programmed by the team of Jam8," said Nakash.

Recreations generally receive mixed responses from the masses and experts. Asked about it, he said: "It's an amazing feeling when people appreciate your work. The best compliment would be anything nice said to appreciate and encourage you to do better."

Also Check: Nakash Aziz all set to release his another single 'Superstar'

Credits :IANS

Read More