Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak passes away by suicide at her Mumbai residence

Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak had, reportedly, died of suicide at the age of 40. According to media reports, she took the extreme step on August 2.

(Trigger Warning)

In another shocking news from the showbiz world, Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak has passed away has reportedly died of suicide at her apartment in Mumbai. According to media reported, she was allegedly found hanging at her home in Dahisar on August 2 this year. While the 40 year old actress’ suicide has come as a shock for everyone, she had gone live on social networking site Facebook a day before her demise and vent her heart out about how she was feeling.

A suicide note was also recovered wherein Anupama cited two reasons for taking a drastic step which included financial issues. She stated, “I had invested Rs 10,000 in some Wisdom Producer Company in Malad on friend’s request. The company supposed to return my investment after maturity in December 2019. However, the investment company is doing doldrums in returning my money.”

Furthermore, the late actress also spoke about a person named Manish Jha who apparently took her two-wheeler during the lockdown in May while she was at her native place and refused to return it to her. On the other hand, in the 10-minute video on Facebook, she emphasised on not trusting anyone and shared her pain of being cheated upon.

Take a look at Anupama’s video on Facebook:

To note, this has been the second heartbreaking news from the entertainment industry today. Earlier, the news of actor Sameer Sharma had also surfaced who had also died of suicide. Although the reason for his demise is yet to be known, it is reported that he took the extreme step around two days ago.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame Sameer Sharma passes away by apparent suicide at his Mumbai residence

Share your comment ×