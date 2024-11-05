Bhojpuri singer Sharda Sinha is critical and on ventilator; Son gives update on her health and urges everyone to pray for his mother

Singer Sharda Sinha, honored with the title 'Bihar Kokila,' meaning 'the cuckoo of Bihar,' for her enchanting voice, has been hospitalized for several days. The 72-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee is on the ventilator and has been receiving treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi for an extended period. Recently, her son Anshuman went live on his official YouTube channel to provide fans with an update on her health and urged everyone to pray for his mother's health.

According to an official statement from AIIMS, the singer is hemodynamically stable but under constant monitoring. Anshuman, Sinha's son, provided an update on her condition during a live session on his YouTube channel, revealing that she is on a ventilator and urged everyone to pray for her recovery.

He stated that he wanted to share accurate information to prevent any misinformation during this critical time. Anshuman expressed the family's hopes for her survival, noting that she is in significant pain.

He requested that all those observing Chhath Puja include her in their prayers, highlighting her long-standing contributions to her country and state.

He described the difficult battle she was facing and appealed for continued prayers, stating that her condition had suddenly worsened according to the doctors. He mentioned that the medical team was doing their best, and he had just met with them for the latest updates.

Reports suggest that Sharda Sinha is in a state of shock due to the recent passing away of her husband, Brij Kishore Sinha.

A proud native of Bihar, Sinha has devoted her life to the preservation of folk music, primarily singing in Maithili and Bhojpuri. She started her career with traditional songs and later made a significant impact in Hindi cinema.

One of her notable performances was singing for Mauritius's Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam during his visit to Bihar.

In Bihar, Sharda Sinha’s music holds an iconic status, featuring songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi. Her voice has become closely associated with Chhath Puja, and her performances at these celebrations were a cherished tradition until recent years.

Additionally, she is well-known for her Bollywood contributions, including songs from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur.

