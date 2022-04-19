Bholaa: Ajay Devgn reunites with Tabu for remake of Tamil film Kaithi, releasing in March 2023

Ajay Devgn had made the headlines last year when he had announced the remake of Tamil action thriller Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead. The movie will feature Ajay in the lead role and his fans have been eagerly waiting for other details about the action thriller. And now, the Singham actor took to his Instagram handle to share the first poster of this film and revealed that the title of the film will be Bholaa. The film which also stars Tabu in the leading role will hit the theatres on March 2023.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Ajay Devgn had reportedly started working on Bholaa from mid-January. In fact, sometime back the actor had also shared his look from the sets leaving all his fans confused. But today, he shared the poster of Bholaa and left all his fans jumping with joy. In the poster it was written, ‘Excited to share with all of you Bholaa, the official remake of the Tamil superhit, Kaithi that has Tabu and me in the lead will release worldwide on March 30, 2023.’ Sharing this poster Ajay wrote, “Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is on a promotional spree these days as he is all set for the release of Runway 34. This film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. Runway 34 marks the second collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The two were seen together in the 2019 romantic comedy film, De De Pyaar De, which also starred Tabu in the lead. The film is slated to release on Eid this year, i.e, April 29. To note, this movie will be clashing at the box office with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 which also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn schools host for not wearing proper clothes as he promotes Runway 34