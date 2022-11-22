Bholaa: Ajay Devgn starrer teaser will leave you hunting for answers

Ajay Devgn has established himself as one of the biggest action stars of the country, who prefers to raise the bar with every passing film. Ever since he started shooting for his fourth directorial, Bholaa, in Hyderabad fans have been quite excited to watch the trailer of the film. Well, it was only yesterday that Ajay teased the audience with a small clip from the film announcing that the teaser will be out today. As promised, the teaser of Bholaa is out and we bet fans are going to be excited.

After giving a massive hit with Drishyam 2 , Ajay Devgn actor has shared an intense and intriguing teaser of Bholaa showcasing a glimpse into his world. The film features Ajay Devgn in the title role and also features Tabu and Amala Paul in pivotal roles. The teaser begins with a child being told that someone from his family is going to come and visit her. Later we see a glimpse of Ajay Devgn walking out of the jail and putting ashes on his forehead. The teaser ends with a highly intense action scene.

Why is Bholaa releasing in 3D?

“Ajay is among the most technically sound directors of Hindi Cinema and has envisioned the action of Bholaa in a certain way. He has shot some larger-than-life action scenes with a camera set-up that would make for a perfect 3D Blast. The post-production work is currently in process, wherein the visuals are leaving a different impact in 3D. His aim is to create a unique theatrical experience for the audience,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Bholaa is packaged as one of the biggest action entertainers of Ajay Devgn.

According to the source, the team is looking to have a prolonged marketing campaign to position it as an action event in March. “The first teaser of Bholaa will be out next week and be attached to the 3D prints of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. It’s a strategic move to make sure that the audience experience it in the format that it’s meant for,” the source informed, adding further that the teaser launch is planned sometime next week. Bholaa is slated to release on March 30, 2023.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming films

Bholaa will be Ajay Devgn’s next directorial, after the critically appreciated, Runway 34. It’s his fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34. Apart from Bholaa, Ajay’s upcoming releases include Maidaan, Neeraj Pandey’s yet-untitled thriller, and Singham 3 with Rohit Shetty.