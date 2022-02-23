Bholaa: Makers to tweak the story of Ajay Devgn starrer, remake of Kaithi; Report

Ajay Devgn has been on a roll these days as he has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor had recently begun shooting for Drishyam 2 and is also looking forward to the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Among all his projects, Bholaa has also been making the headlines. For the uninitiated, Bholaa happens to be the remake of Tamil action thriller Kaithi and will feature Ajay getting into the shoes of Karthi for the remake. And while Bholaa has hit the floors, as per the recent update, the makers are planning to tweak the story of Kaithi for the pan India audience.

According to a report published in Mid Day, while the idea of the movie remains intact, the team will be revisiting the storyline. “Director Lokesh Kanagaraj had penned the story of Kaithi. For Bholaa, the story has been revisited by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan, who have written the dialogues too,” a source was quoted saying. Meanwhile, it was also reported that Ajay Devgn has recently begun shooting for a month-long schedule for Bholaa and even shot some action sequences in Kharghar on Saturday. “Several chase sequences, designed by action director Ramazan Bulut, were shot till Tuesday. Next week, the team will head to Madh Island where a set of the police commissioner’s office has been built. Some crucial dramatic scenes will be filmed at this location,” the source added.

Apart from Ajay, Bholaa will also star Tabu who is also a part of Drishyam 2. Besides, talking about Ajay’s upcoming projects, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor is also looking forward to the release of RRR, Maidaan, Runway 34 etc.