Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn and Kajol arrive with son Yug and family members; See PICS

Bholaa, the highly anticipated action thriller that features Ajay Devgn in the titular role, is finally hitting the theatres this weekend. The much-awaited project, which is helmed by leading man Ajay himself, is an adaptation of the 2019-released Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which featured Karthi in the lead role. Tabu is playing a pivotal role in Bholaa, which features Abhishek Bachchan, and South actress Amala Paul in special appearances. A grand screening event of the Ajay Devgn project was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night, ahead of the film's release.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol attend Bholaa screening with son Yug and family members

The Bholaa screening, which was held on Wednesday night was a complete family affair for leading man-director Ajay Devgn. The actor-director's wife, and popular actress Kajol attended the screening event along with their son Yug and a few other family members. The Salaam Venky actress looked pretty in a yellow dress, which she paired with a white shrug. Kajol completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, a makeup-free look, and statement sunglasses.

Yug Devgn, who is rarely seen in film-related events, was spotted leaving with mom Kajol and others after the screening. The star kid opted for a red-blue printed shirt and navy blue trousers. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, opted for a black kurta and Patiala, which he paired with black-framed eyeglasses.

Check out the Bholaa screening pictures, below:

