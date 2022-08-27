Bholaa: Tabu's excitement knows no bounds as she wraps her 9th film with Ajay Devgn; Fans send love

Tabu is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. She has shown her acting mettle in movies such as Haider, De De Pyaar De, Jawaani Jaaneman, and others. She was last seen in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Tabu is all set to surprise her fans by playing a police officer in Ajay Devgn's next directorial Bholaa. Recently, she wrapped up the film and shared the news on social media.

Tabu shared a photo with Ajay Devgn on Instagram. While sharing the post, she showed her excitement and wrote, "Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms". As soon as she posted the snap, her fans showered love on her. A fan wrote, "Congratulations...it's gonna be blockbuster". Another user commented, "Aaaaahhhhh cant waitttt".

Check Tabu's post here:

Tabu is playing a fearless, high-ranking police officer in Ajay Devgn’s action extravaganza Bholaa. This is one of the films in which Tabu will be seen performing several high-octane stunts alongside the leading man, Ajay Devgn, who is playing the title role of Bholaa. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. It starred Karthi, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in the lead roles. Dream Warrior Pictures and producers of Kaithi, will co-produce the Hindi remake of this film.

To note, Bholaa is Ajay’s fourth directorial, the last one being Runway 34, which has been appreciated by one and all. It's slated for a March 2023 release. Other films for Ajay include Thank God, Maidaan, Drishyam 2 and Singham 3 among others. Bholaa will release next year on March 30.

