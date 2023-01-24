Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn seems to be unstoppable as he packs a punch with the trishul

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film is directed Ajay and it also stars Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. After releasing the intriguing posters and the first teaser of Bholaa, the makers have launched the second teaser today. Ajay and Tabu were seen unveiling the new teaser at an event in Mumbai today.

There were reports that Abhishek Bachchan is also a part of Bholaa. A scene in the teaser features a man who is not visible but his voice seems to of Abhishek's. Well, it will be interesting to see how Abhishek enters the Bholaa world. Ajay took to Instagram and shared the teaser with his fans. Along with it, he wrote, "Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega... #BholaaTeaser2 Out Now. #Bholaain3D." Have a look:

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa teaser is filled with intense drama and top-notch action sequences. The well-shot and choreographed fight scenes look power-packed. Ajay's beast avatar is definitely one of the major highlights of the teaser. Tabu is seen playing the role of a cop and even she is seen doing the action in between. The action scenes involve bikes, guns and bombs, making it a dhamakedaar tease. Even the dialogues and powerful one-liners leave a lasting impact.

Fans are all praise for the teaser. They can't stop gushing over Ajay's raw and rugged look. A fan commented, "Ajay Devgan's direction is just unbelievable. All scenes in teaser are looking superbbbbb." Another fan wrote, "Being honest, i never expected that much from first teaser but cinematography is beyond expectations and music OMG."

Bholaa franchise

After the first part releases, Ajay will be coming up with the second and third part, making it an action-packed franchise. During the launch event, Ajay confirmed the same and also said that there is a surprise for the audience towards the end of the film. He said, "Yes, Bholaa is planned as a franchise. When you see Bholaa, we have a surprise towards the end of the film, which takes the film into the franchise mode."

Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan will be a part of Bholaa 2. But Ajay's team released a statement and rubbished the rumours. The statement read, "There are news reports doing rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship, however, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently, Ajay Sir is busy with the post-production of his directorial Bholaa."

Bholaa is slated to hit theatres on March 30. It will be released in 3D. Reportedly, the film is an official remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi starring Karthi.