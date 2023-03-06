Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn impresses with solid action, Tabu's ruthless cop avatar, Deepak, the deadly villain

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal and Gajraj Rao starrer Bholaa is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2023. The teasers and the first song have been loved by the netizens and they are looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. Earlier today, Ajay and the entire team were seen launching the much-awaited trailer of Bholaa at an event in Mumbai. The trailer was launched in 3D at the IMAX property in the city. The trailer is out and it has already impressed everyone.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa trailer is out

A while ago, Ajay Devgn took to social media and shared the powerful trailer of his film Bholaa. The trailer has everything that a big-screen film requires. Ajay is seen in a raw and rugged avatar. Even his top-notch action scenes are well stylised and some of them are with the Trishul which are simply unmissable. His intense one-liners are quite impactful. Tabu, as usual, is on a roll. She has totally justified her craft as a cop. Deepak Dobriyal looks deadly as the villain. All in all, the trailer definitely leaves a solid impression and it has set the bar quite high.

Ajay shared the trailer and wrote, "Ladaiyaan hauslon se jeeti jaati hai, sankhyan, bal aur hathiyaaron se nahi." Have a look:

Soon after Ajay shared the trailer, fans went gaga over it. They were lauding the well-choreographed action scenes. A fan wrote, "Another blockbuster of Ajay Devgn sir." Another fan wrote, "Ajay Devgn is now at his peak. Whether it is acting or directing ‚he is killing it." Others were seen dropping fire emojis in the comments section. Fans can't wait to watch the action spectacle on the big screen.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Bholaa will be attached to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is releasing in theatres on 8th March. Bholaa is slated to release on March 30 in 3D and IMAX.

