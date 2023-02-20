Bholaa’s Nazar Lag Jayegi: Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul’s cute love story in the song will melt your hearts

All eyes are on Ajay Devgn ever since he announced his upcoming movie Bholaa. The teaser and the first look of all the actors from the film have already created a lot of hype and fans are waiting with bated breaths to see the actor spread his charm on the silver screens yet again. Well, he makes sure to raise the excitement around this film by sharing pictures and videos from the sets of Bholaa, and today the first song from the film, Nazar Lag Jayegi is out and we bet fans are going to love it. Nazar Lag Jayegi song out

After creating a massive buzz with a special sneak peek for fans and releasing a tease, the first song from Bholaa a romantic track titled Nazar Lag Jayegi is out now. Featuring Amala Paul and Ajay Devgn, the song is bound to pique the interest of viewers as it features the very-attractive Amala Paul, who is making her Hindi debut opposite Ajay Devgn. The actress with big eyes and a bewitching smile is playing Ajay's love interest. The song has been sung by Javed Ali, penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by Ravi Basrur. Check out the song:

Speaking of the song that shows Amala and Ajay's characters falling in love, Ajay adds, “The song showcases the emotional aspect of the film. I'm happy that Irshadji, Javed Ali and Ravi Basrur have brought it together so beautifully.” Shot aesthetically in the holy city of Varanasi with the Ganges playing a prominent role, the song has a poignant quality. The actor hopes the listeners, viewers and his fans will carry it forward and make it a super-hit. Bholaa is set to arrive in theatres on 30th March 2023.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn admits feeling spiritual energy while filming Maha Aarti sequence from Bholaa; See pics