Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani finds Ranveer Singh an interesting actor and is waiting to work with hi

Kiara Advani sure knows what she wants and well, she definitely seems to have the right pick for the actor she wants as her next co-star.

Kiara Advani has been keeping busy with her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the actress left for the next schedule with Kartik Aaryan only recently. She was last seen in Good Newwz and before that, in Kabir Singh, both of which, have worked well with the audiences and have also garnered good numbers on the box office. As she gears up for her next, she can totally be called one of the emerging bankable female actresses.

And while she has been keeping busy, in one of her recent interviews, when asked about an actor she is Keen on working with, she went on to name Simmba actor . In fact, she also added how he is an interesting actor and said that it is very stimulating to watch him. While his fans would surely agree to this statement of hers, we think the two would, in fact, make for an impressive leading duo and a fresh on-screen couple to look out for as well.

Bollywood, are you listening?

Who knows, some kind director might be reading this and getting a script ready to get these two together. What kind of film do you think would they look good together? Or maybe, after Kiara, Ranveer too could make his digital debut with something.

