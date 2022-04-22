Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After Kiara Advani, Tabu unveils her spooky first look from the horror-comedy

Renowned filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s upcoming directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, has been creating a massive buzz in the town of late. The horror comedy is coming up with a great ensemble of cast and is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Recently, Kiara made the headlines after she unveiled her first look from the movie. And now, Tabu has also added to fans’ excitement as she has also shared her spooky first look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Taking to her Instagram account, Tabu shared a motion picture wherein she had a petrified expression on her face. Soon the focus shifts to the mirror in her background which has the reflection of a spooky woman with open tresses which are flowing in the air. Tabu captioned the post as, “A devil or an angel? Or somewhere in between…” Earlier, Kiara had also shared a spooky first look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which had got the fans excited. For the uninitiated, this Anees Bazmee directorial will feature Kartik getting into Akshay Kumar’s shoes.

Take a look at Tabu’s post for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 here:

To note, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will mark Tabu’s first collaboration with both Kartik and Kiara. Besides she has some other interesting projects in her kitty which includes Kuttey with Arjun Kapoor. She is also working on the much awaited Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn. Ajay and Tabu will also be working on Bholaa, remake of Kaithi, which is slated to hit the screens on March 30 next year.

