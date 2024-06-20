Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Deleted Scene: Drunk Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba turns matchmaker for Manju’s spirit; see what happened next

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the most loved films of that year. This film not only did extremely well at the box office but set a benchmark so much that now we are eagerly awaiting the release of the third installment of the film.

Well, we are sure that all the Bollywood buffs must have seen this film a couple of times now. But what if we give you a glimpse of a deleted scene featuring the Chandu Champion star? It will be a treat, isn’t it? Scroll down to have a look.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 deleted scene featuring Kartik Aaryan

If you have seen Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, you will remember that the film also stars Amar Upadhayay who portrays the role of Uday Rathore. It is his character for whom the twin sisters, played by Tabu in a double role, fight with each other and one of them dies. The spirit of one of the sisters is troubling the entire family and in this particular scene, Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba looks troubled as he sits with Uday on the lawn.

A drunk Rooh Baba tells Uday that he is leaving as he no longer wants to be a part of this mess. Then he blames a paralyzed Uday for it all. He then makes him wear sunglasses and asks Manju’s spirit to come and take him. Then he pitties himself and says, "Kya din aa gaye hai ki main bhootniyon ki setting kara raha hu."

Check it out:

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is a sequel to the 2007 super hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan in the lead. The sequel, apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Amar Upadhyay, among others.

Fans loved Kartik’s portrayal in the film and showered him with love. The film minted a decent collection at the box office and now the makers are all set for the third installment of the film which again stars Vidya Balan, with Madhuri Dixit joining the cast.

