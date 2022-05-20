Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fever takes over Juhu beach as Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani click PICS with excited fans

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was finally released in theatres today. Ever since the announcement of the film, fans were excited to watch this sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. The curiosity and excitement peaked when the trailer of the film dropped a few weeks back. After much waiting, it is finally out in the cinemas for the audience to enjoy. While Kartik and Kiara have been busy promoting it for the last few days, they were also papped on release day as they promoted the film on Mumbai’s Juhu beach.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at Juhu beach

A few moments back, Kartik and Kiara were greeted by a sea of excited fans at Mumbai’s Juhu chowpatty. The actors kept their outfits of the day quite casual for their big day. While the Dhamaka actor was seen dressed in a printed, baggy, blue shirt with denim pants, Kiara was seen donning a pretty green top with powder-blue culottes. She styled her hair in soft waves and wore them down, while her makeup was minimal. The actors entertained fans and even obliged them with a lot of selfies, as they surrounded them in a massive crowd. Kartik and Kiara were even seen doing their signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 pose.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s photos:

Speaking about the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anees Bazmee shared that the challenge was to remind people of the first film, and yet be a different experience. “Every single film is important as we all work hard to provide entertainment to the audience. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is special because it’s my first horror-comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror-comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience,” he answers,” he said.

