Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin Song: Kartik and Kiara sway to a dreamy love song
Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the onscreen couple can be seen swaying to the tunes of Pritam in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's new song.
After its title track, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers dropped a new song Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin on Monday. Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the onscreen couple can be seen swaying to the tunes of Pritam. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar have lent their voice to the song.
Sharing the announcement, Kartik posted, "Hooked (heart emojji) #HumNasheMeinTohNahi @arijitsingh @ipritamofficial @tulsikumar15 @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @vijayganguly #HumNasheMeinTohNahin out now." Kiara also shared the song with her fans and followers and wrote, "#HumNasheMeinTohNahin (heart emoji) Song out now Sung by @arijitsingh & @tulsikumar15 Watch the family entertainer, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!"
Take a look at the song below:
Both Kartik and Kiara have been going all out to promote the film which marks their first-ever collaboration. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will not see Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan returning for a cameo in the sequel.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 20 May, 2022.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani takes a break from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions to shoot for RC-15 with Ram Charan