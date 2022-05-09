Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin Song: Kartik and Kiara sway to a dreamy love song

After its title track, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers dropped a new song Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin on Monday. Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the onscreen couple can be seen swaying to the tunes of Pritam. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar have lent their voice to the song.

Sharing the announcement, Kartik posted, "Hooked (heart emojji) #HumNasheMeinTohNahi @arijitsingh @ipritamofficial @tulsikumar15 @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @vijayganguly #HumNasheMeinTohNahin out now." Kiara also shared the song with her fans and followers and wrote, "#HumNasheMeinTohNahin (heart emoji) Song out now Sung by @arijitsingh & @tulsikumar15 Watch the family entertainer, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!"

Take a look at the song below: