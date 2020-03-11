Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani give us a glimpse of their all night shoot in Lucknow

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani headed to Lucknow to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actors braved the chill and pulled off an all night shoot and here’s a glimpse straight from the sets. Check it out.

One of the most talked about sequels is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film’s shoot had kicked off last year and recently, Jaipur's schedule was completed. However, in the middle of the schedule, Kartik had to get surgery done on his hand and hence, there was a bit of break in between when Kartik and Kiara were in Mumbai. A day back, the two stars jetted off to Lucknow to kick start their shoot schedule.

Last night, Kartik and Kiara pulled off an all-nighter on the first day of Lucknow shooting schedule and also shared a glimpse of the same on social media too. While Kartik shared a video of an isolated old bungalow where the crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were shooting, Kiara shared a glimpse of how she braved the cold nights in Lucknow amidst the shoot of the horror comedy. In a boomerang that Kiara shared, we can see her sitting near a bonfire with a crew member to brave the chilly night.

The diva shared a boomerang in which she is seen warming up her hands on the sets while sitting around a bonfire. Not just this, Kartik and Kiara also celebrate a crew member’s birthday on the sets in Lucknow. Meanwhile, the film will also star in a special role. As per reports, she will be recreating the song, Mere Dholna for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to , Vidya Balan starrer horror comedy. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

Check out Kartik and Kiara’s night shoot glimpses:

