Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee are engrossed in a conversation in BTS pics from the film's set

After Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the most-talked-about sequel in town. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Bhool Bhualaiyaa 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring , Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. The film received universal critical acclaim and was also a huge commercial success. Now, Kartik is all set to turn ghostbuster in the second part and the second schedule of shooting was going on in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Kartik, who was busy shooting in Jaipur is currently back in town but pictures and videos of the actor while shooting for the film in Jaipur are still doing rounds on the internet. Recently, we came across a BTS pic of Kartik with director Anees Bazmee. In the pic, we can see the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor is donning a green hoodie and blue denim whereas the director is wearing a blue t-shirt and blue denim facing his back towards the camera. The actor and director look engrossed while discussing something about the shoot.

Meanwhile, the film will star too in a never-seen-before avatar. In a recent interview, director Anees Bazmee revealed that he wanted Tabu to be a part of the film and mentioned that her role will surprise everyone. As per reports, Tabu maybe recreating the song Mere Dholna that originally had Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot is currently going on in Jaipur and later, will be moved to Lucknow. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and slated to be released on July 31, 2020.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee's pic here:

