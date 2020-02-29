Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan driving an E Rickshaw in Jaipur reminds us of Akshay Kumar’s auto entry scene

Kartik Aaryan is currently in Jaipur shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. A day back, a fan video surfaced online in which Kartik was seen driving an e-rickshaw in Jaipur. It surely reminded us of Akshay Kumar’s entry scene in the first part. Check it out.

A film’s sequel that has been in the headlines is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and . The first part had starred and Vidya Balan and was loved. Now, Kartik is all set to turn ghostbuster in the second part and the second schedule of shooting is going on in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A day back, a behind-the-scenes video of Kiara and Kartik’s romantic dance came on social media and went viral. Now, a couple of other videos of Kartik driving an e-rickshaw are doing rounds on the internet.

On social media, we found a video in which Kartik can be seen sitting at a height with director Anees Bazmee and the crowd can be seen gathered around him. In some of the videos, Kartik can be seen busy interacting with his fans. However, the cutest video that we found has Kartik can be seen driving an E-rickshaw with his team. The heartthrob of the nation can be seen taking over the driving seat at night on the roads of Jaipur and driving around the vehicle.

Seeing Kartik driving the E-rickshaw, one couldn’t help but be reminded of ’s entry scene in the first part where the Khiladi was dressed as a ‘babaji’ in a saffron-yellow kurta and had driven to meet his best friend in an auto-rickshaw. While Akshay’s hilarious acting in the scene was loved, in Kartik’s video, we can see him interacting with his fan in a hilarious manner. Kartik says to a fan, ‘Haan Bhaiya.’

Check out Kartik’s e-rickshaw video:

Meanwhile, the film will star Tabu too in a never-seen-before avatar. In a recent interview, director Anees Bazmee revealed that he wanted Tabu to be a part of the film and mentioned that her role will surprise everyone. As per reports, Tabu maybe recreating the song Mere Dholna that originally had Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot is currently going on in Jaipur and later, will be moved to Lucknow. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and slated to be released on July 31, 2020.

