Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan ecstatic about returning to theatres after 2 long years.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release next month in theatres. Today, the team dropped the film's trailer and features the two stars front and center in the sequel. The film's trailer was launched today and it was done at a grand trailer launch in the city. Kartik and Kiara were joined by the film's director and producers Bhushan Kumar. The team also interacted with the media.

At the launch, Pinkvilla asked Kartik Aaryan how excited he was to return to the theatres after two long years. Commenting on the same, "Extremely excited. Mann kar raha hai pardha phadd kar bahar aa jau (Feel like tearing down the curtains). The experience of community viewing in theatres is something entirely different. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will give the audience that opportunity. Personally, as an actor, I also want to do promotional events like this. There is a lot of excitement until the film's release like songs, box office. I'm for it."

In the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer, we get to see the cast returning to the dreaded haveli. However, the sequel does not include Priyadarshan's original cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja among others. Rajpal Yadav, however, reprises his role in the sequel.

At the trailer launch, director Anees Bazmee was asked about not including Akshay and Vidya in a cameo role in the film. Click the link below to check out what he had to say.

